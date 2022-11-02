Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Up 0.6 %

MET stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.35. 64,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $64.97. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $74.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

