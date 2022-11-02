Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Visa by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Visa by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Macquarie cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.83. 65,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.76 and its 200 day moving average is $201.66.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

