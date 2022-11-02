Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,876 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $145.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average is $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

