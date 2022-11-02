Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Announces $0.06 Semi-annual Dividend

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

About Burford Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 97.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Burford Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC grew its position in Burford Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 843,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Burford Capital by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

