CAE (TSE:CAE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.52

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.52 and traded as high as C$26.15. CAE shares last traded at C$26.00, with a volume of 639,526 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.54. The stock has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 84.07.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
