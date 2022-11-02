CAE (TSE:CAE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.52

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.52 and traded as high as C$26.15. CAE shares last traded at C$26.00, with a volume of 639,526 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.54. The stock has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 84.07.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$941.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.3399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

