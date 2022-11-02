California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Sells $17,934.00 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) VP David B. Healey sold 300 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $17,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CWT traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.98. 2,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

CWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after buying an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,552,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,563,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,879,000 after buying an additional 83,688 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after buying an additional 751,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

