Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.82. 5,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.88 and its 200-day moving average is $142.33. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

