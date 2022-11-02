Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Mizuho cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of HAIN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 1,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,896. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

