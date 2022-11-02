Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of Addus HomeCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,539,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,754,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $4,244,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,782,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.58. 195,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,031. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.07.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $486,636.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,365.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $486,636.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,365.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,664. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

