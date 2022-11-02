Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,016 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after buying an additional 230,319 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 649,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.76. 1,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,845. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $24.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on NTST shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

