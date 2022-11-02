Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 4,886 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 4.5 %

AEIS traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.40. 7,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $98.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $440.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.24 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.