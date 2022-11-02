Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 5,041 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 176,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. 60,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,318,240. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43.

