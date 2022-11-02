Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 6,562 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IDA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.47. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.47.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.