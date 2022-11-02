Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,761 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 147,759 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,069,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,322,000 after buying an additional 73,574 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $3,617,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 352,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 31,488 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.23. 76,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,909. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Monarch Casino & Resort

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

