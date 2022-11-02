Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Up 6.3% in October

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,300 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 401,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 75,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 878,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after buying an additional 151,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Camden National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Price Performance

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. Camden National has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

