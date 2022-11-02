Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $48.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZI. Mizuho dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 161.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,831 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,595 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,380 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

