Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$195.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $112.29. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 880. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $157.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average of $125.87.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

