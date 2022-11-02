Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $919.99 million-$996.65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $965.87 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.31-$1.62 EPS.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. 419,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,444. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 117.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 109.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

