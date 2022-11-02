Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,685 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 2.3% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $374,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 107.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 43.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 179,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 54,669 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.1 %
CP traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.32. 193,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,085. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
