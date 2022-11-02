Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Canyon Services Group Inc. (TSE:FRC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.10. Canyon Services Group shares last traded at C$6.66, with a volume of 615,418 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canyon Services Group from C$19.50 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Canyon Services Group alerts:

Canyon Services Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.66.

Canyon Services Group Company Profile

Canyon Services Group Inc provides stimulation and fluid management services to oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s segments include Pressure Pumping Services and Fluid Management Services. Pressure pumping services include hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen fracturing, coiled tubing, chemical stimulation and cementing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.