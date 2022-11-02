CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.29

Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.29 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.38 ($0.04). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04), with a volume of 487,378 shares trading hands.

CAP-XX Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.27. The stock has a market cap of £18.62 million and a P/E ratio of -7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24.

CAP-XX Company Profile

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, large and small cylindrical supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

