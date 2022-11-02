Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Capital Product Partners Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $283.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $19.65.
Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.
