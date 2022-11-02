Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $283.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

