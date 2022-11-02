Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT Raised to $20.00

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $531.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

