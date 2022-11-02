Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSCCF. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.31.
Capstone Copper Trading Up 12.9 %
OTCMKTS:CSCCF opened at 2.58 on Wednesday. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of 1.73 and a 52 week high of 6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.35.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capstone Copper (CSCCF)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.