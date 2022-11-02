Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.73

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.73 and last traded at C$9.72, with a volume of 310237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.58.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CJ shares. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.08.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
