CareDx (CDNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. CareDx has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after buying an additional 1,174,094 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in CareDx by 57.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 266.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CareDx in the second quarter worth approximately $3,355,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 194.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 110,973 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

