Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.01

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

