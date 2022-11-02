Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $42,985,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 19.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 46.1% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

