Casper (CSPR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.11 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $420.86 million and $11.11 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,260,725,999 coins and its circulating supply is 10,479,779,908 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,258,405,699 with 10,477,620,524 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03939306 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $8,233,784.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

