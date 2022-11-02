Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0388 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Casper has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $406.30 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,260,148,329 coins and its circulating supply is 10,479,242,301 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,258,405,699 with 10,477,620,524 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03939306 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $8,233,784.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

