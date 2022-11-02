CC Japan Income & Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144.50 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.65). 802,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 427% from the average session volume of 152,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.64).

The company has a market capitalization of £192.67 million and a PE ratio of 2,860.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.30.

In other CC Japan Income & Growth Trust news, insider June Aitken acquired 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £554.28 ($640.86).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

