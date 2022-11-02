CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.20

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.20 and traded as low as C$65.00. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$65.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

CCL Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of C$11.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86.

About CCL Industries



CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

