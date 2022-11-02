Celer Network (CELR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $101.83 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $101.83 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,375.63 or 0.31245956 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012201 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

