Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s current price.

CSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of CSR opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 3.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centerspace by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

