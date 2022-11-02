Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.75. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

CVCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

