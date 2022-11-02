CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Acquired by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,766 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up about 1.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of CGI worth $18,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its position in shares of CGI by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CGI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CGI by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 28.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.

CGI Stock Up 0.6 %

About CGI

GIB stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,988. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

