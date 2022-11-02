CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,766 shares during the period. CGI makes up approximately 1.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of CGI worth $18,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its position in CGI by 231.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 1,167.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

CGI Stock Up 0.6 %

About CGI

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.80. 3,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,988. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.