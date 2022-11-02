Chain Price Reaches $0.0619 on Exchanges (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Chain has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $28.02 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,346.27 or 0.31108329 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is chain.com. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

