Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.02

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.02 and last traded at C$8.06, with a volume of 355230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.46.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 394.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.89.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,060.00%.

In other news, Director Virginia Ann Davis bought 5,090 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$55,068.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at C$167,012.90.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

