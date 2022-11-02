Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.18.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $47.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

About Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

