Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.18.
Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $47.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory
About Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.