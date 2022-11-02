Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. Chegg has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Chegg by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

