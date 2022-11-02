Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Announces Earnings Results

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Chemed updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.60-$19.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $19.60-19.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $476.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $460.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Chemed has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.45%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $109,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 405.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

