Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.86. The company had a trading volume of 225,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,910. The company has a market cap of $357.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average of $159.41. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $184.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

