Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.23. 153,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,219,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day moving average of $159.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

