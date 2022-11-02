China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.40

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 37868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Life Insurance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

