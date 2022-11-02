Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 76.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 38.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.75. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

