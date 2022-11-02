Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $33,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Cigna by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 7.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $325.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,051 shares of company stock worth $5,857,541. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.