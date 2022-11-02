Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) – Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimpress in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 50.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,521 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 43.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 194.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.