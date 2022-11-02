Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.73. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 573.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 113,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after buying an additional 96,775 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 115,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

