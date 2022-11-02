Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $428.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.70.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

